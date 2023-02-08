Scientists Made A Working Liquid Metal Robot, Like the Terminator

Science has once again managed to do something definitely not terrifying, and very cool. They’ve made a working robot that can liquify and solidify — just like the T-1000 from Terminator 2. Great job, science! What could go wrong?

To be fair, it's not quite so scary when you see it in action. It’s a small robot which uses magnetic fields to liquify and then reconstitute itself after it’s slid through metal bars. While it’s very interesting, and arguably a decent step forward for this kind of technology, it’ll be a long time before we have any human-sized murder bots capable of the same thing.

For those who aren’t super hip to the Terminator franchise, it’s the series that turned James Cameron into a household name. The presence of the always-welcome Arnold Schwarzenegger made the first film a cult hit. That being said, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is considered far and away the best entry in the series. Instead of Schwarzenegger’s character, the T-800, being the main baddie, Sarah Connor and a T-800 band together to defeat the nigh-unstoppable T-1000, played by Robert Patrick.

The sequence in which the T-1000 melts and slips through metal bars to escape confinement is one of the highlights of the film, and the special effects on display alone swept audiences off of their feet in the early 1990s. If you want to see a real-life emulation of that scene, you can watch it below. It's impressive.

