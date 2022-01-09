‘Spider-Man’ Passes ‘Titanic’ On All-Time Box Office List

Another weekend, and another dominant performance by Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters. In its fourth weekend of release, the film grossed another $33 million in U.S. multiplexes. Not only was that good enough for the top of the box office chart a month into its release, not only did it beat the one new release in theaters (the action thriller The 355) by almost $30 million, it also brought its domestic box office total to $668.7 million. That’s the sixth highest total in film history — and puts it ahead of perennial box-office champ Titanic and its $659 million domestic gross.

Now, it’s worth noting that if you adjust Titanic’s grosses for inflation, it’s made the equivalent of about $1.14 billion dollars. Then again, Titanic didn’t come out in the middle of a pandemic, which makes No Way Home’s success even more impressive.

Here are the top five films of the weekend in theaters according to Box Office Mojo:

Spider-Man: No Way Home - $33.0 million Sing 2 - $11.9 million The 355 - $4.8 million The King’s Man - $3.2 million American Underdog - $2.4 million

Within a week or two, No Way Home should pass Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8 million) for #5 on the all-time domestic box office list. After that, #4 is Black Panther with $700.4 million. It’s possible Spider-Man gets there, but anything beyond that seems out of reach. #3 on the list is Avatar with $760 million, so James Cameron can probably rest easy about that one. Plus, Avatar and Titanic are both still far ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the all-time worldwide box office list. On that list, they’re #1 ($2.84 billion) and #3 ($2.20 billion) respectively, while Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.53 billion ranks it at #8 all-time. But it’s the only movie on that list to come out during a pandemic.

