Score Amazing Deals at the Natrona County Library Winter Bag Sale

Whether you're looking for last minute family Christmas gifts, cool stocking stuffers or maybe just a little something for yourself this holiday season, this is the event for you.

The Friends of the Natrona County Library are hosting their annual Winter Bag Sale this week.

The official Winter Bag Sale Facebook Event page states:

The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will feature thousands of books in all areas at bargain prices. All books in the entire sale area will sell for $3 per grocery style bag, $6 for reusable shopping bags. Nothing is held back. All books, magazines, DVDs, games, and puzzles are included in these bargain prices. Many are in like new condition and would make great holiday gifts.

Our large children’s section is well stocked as well. One holiday suggestion is for parents or grandparents to purchase books, holiday or other, to use as daily gifts for Advent Calendars.

Appointments are required for all time slots.

Thursday’s sessions will have a $20 admission fee at the door in addition to the bags purchased and will be two hours long.

Friday’s sessions will also be two hours long and will require a $10 admission fee plus the cost of the books purchased.

Saturday’s sessions are one hour long and will have no entry fee.

Sign up for your shopping appointment at the link below! If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required. Please check your reservation carefully to determine the exact appointment time.

Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Get our free mobile app

The Natrona County Library has also shared their holiday closures times, which are as follows:

Tues, Dec 24: Closed for Christmas Eve

Wed, Dec 25: Closed for Christmas DayT

ues, Dec 31: NYE Early Close @ 5 PM

Wed, Jan 1: Closed for New Year's Day

Make sure to visit the official Natrona County Library website here for addition information.

10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke