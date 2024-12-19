Butch’s Bar Hosting a Pair of Events This Weekend to Raise Funds for the ‘Stuff the Van’ Toy Drive

The annual Stuff the Van toy drive is going on all week at Walmart east, as we collect toys and monetary donations for local children in need this Christmas season, but now an Evansville bar is getting in on the giving.

Butch's Bar is hosting events on both Friday and Saturday (December 20th and 21st) this week.

The first event is during their annual Christmas Pajama party Friday night.

The second is during their Ugly Christmas Sweater party on Saturday evening.

This is the fourth year in a row of Butch's Bar hosting these fundraisers. There is no cover charge and 100% of the proceeds go to Casper Housing Authority (CHA Cares), which is hosting the Stuff the Van toy drive, along with Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia and Townsquare Media Casper.

This is the twenty-seventh year of the Stuff the Van toy drive. Find out other ways to donate and see what types of items that are needed by clicking here.

