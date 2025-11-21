Santa’s Mailbox Returns: Wyoming Kids Can Drop Letters at UniWyo Credit Union
It is time to get into the holiday season, particularly if you have little ones. If your kiddos have already started writing those letters and Christmas wish lists, they can now mail them to Santa Claus locally.
Right now, all UniWyo Credit Union locations have special North Pole mailboxes throughout the state (Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Douglas & Cody), where children or parents, can drop off letters to Santa and get a response in return.
The UniWyo Credit Union website states:
Letters to Santa:
- Write Santa a letter and get a response
- Mail to the North Pole from any UniWyo branch
- Drop-off deadline is December 12th
Friday, November 14, 2025 7:00 AM - Friday, December 12, 2025 5:30 PM
Make this holiday season extra special! Stop by any UniWyo branch to drop your child's Letter to Santa in our magical mailboxes before December 12th! Santa and his team of elves will personally read and reply to each letter, so don't forget to include your child's first name and return address! *For letters received in Laramie only, the Laramie Boomerang will publish letters using first names only. Please indicate on your child's letter if you wish their letter NOT be published.
Keep in mind, the drop off deadline to get a response from jolly 'ole Saint Nick is Friday, December 12th, 2025, by 5:30 pm.
Casper's Favorite Christmas Movies According to Facebook
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
Casperites Debate When to Start Decorating for Christmas
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke