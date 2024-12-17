It’s Time to Do Wyoming’s Favorite Christmas Line Dance: the ‘Santa Shuffle’

If somehow you've managed to avoid getting into the Christmas spirit, we've got the perfect way to get you holiday happy.

What is the "Santa Shuffle"?

The Santa Shuffle isn't just a song. It's not just a dance either. It's both and it's fun, as well as easy to do.

Jolly ole Saint Nick has decided to try his hand in the Hip-Hip word and has chosen his rap moniker, MC Kriz Kringle. He's teamed up with his new favorite elf (and also his disc jockey and dance partner), DJ Mistletoe Luv.

This Christmas anthem was written by the duo and produced by a local Casper beat-maker, who's government name is ironically, Michael Jackson (no relation), but goes by the name of Justyn Waves.

How do you do the "Santa Shuffle" dance?

Not everyone has the same level of dancing skills, so if watching the music video wasn't quite enough instruction to get it down, we've got a tutorial that walks you step by step on how to do the Santa Shuffle.

Now you should have it down. Show your kids, teach your friends, and get ready to bust a move at your next work Christmas party. It's time to do the "Santa Shuffle" everywhere!

