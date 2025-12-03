Map & Details: This Year’s Casper Christmas Parade Route Announced

It's time to get into the holiday spirit this weekend with the annual Casper Christmas Parade happening on Saturday, December 6th, 2025. This year's theme is Unmask the Magic: A Superhero Christmas.

The Casper Christmas Parade Facebook event page states:

Grab your capes, Casper, it’s parade time! 🎅 The 2025 Casper Christmas Parade is ready to Unmask the Magic on December 6th at 6PM! Celebrate heroes in all forms, from first responders to family, from Santa’s elves to your favorite comic legends.

Register your float, sponsor the fun, or volunteer to help spread some holiday cheer online at casperwyoming.org

In addition to the parade route map, the Casper Police Department has shared some essential safety reminders as well.

Remain on sidewalks and out of the roadway during the parade.

Keep children close and supervised at all times.

Dress warmly and watch for icy or slick surfaces.

Park only in designated areas and follow posted signage.

Report non-emergency safety concerns to 307-235-8278 or call 911 in an emergency.

Officers will be stationed throughout the route to assist with traffic control, pedestrian safety, and overall event support.

This year, they will be doing something new. There will be three different announcer/musics stations:

At the beginning of the parade, in front of Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom One in front of The Rialto Near the end of the parade route, near the Natrona County Library

Residents and businesses along the parade route are encouraged to plan travel and parking arrangements ahead of time.

