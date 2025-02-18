Free Genealogy Workshop This Week at the Natrona County Library

The Natrona County Genealogy Society has partnered with the Natrona County Library for a free genealogy class this Thursday.

The Natrona County Genealogy Society Facebook page posted a pic along with a caption that read:

YOU are invited to attend our FREE genealogy class on February 20th at 6:30 PM, Crawford Room, Natrona County Library to learn how to best use the online site, FIND-A-GRAVE! Our presenter will be Alan Esterline, our NCGS newsletter editor and board member. If you're unable to attend in person, check your Feb. newsletter for ZOOM log-in information. Not a society member? Call or stop by the library for your ZOOM passcode ... and consider becoming a NCGS member for just $15 annually per couple. And please help us get the word out by SHARING this post with your friends!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, February 20th, 2025

WHERE: Natrona County Library - Crawford Room | 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601 -

COST: Free

For more details about this event and all upcoming events at the Natrona County Library, follow them on Facebook here.

If you have ever been curious about your family history and/or lineage, you will not want to miss this event.

