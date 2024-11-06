If you've been thinking about starting or expanding your own business, the Natrona County Library and the Wyoming SBDC Network has the perfect free class for you.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook shared the event page which states the following about the event:

Thinking about starting your own business? Looking for money to start or expand your small business? Prepare for the challenge by attending this workshop. Sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) “Start & Finance Your Own Business” will take place on Wednesday, November 20th from 6–7:30 PM at the Library in the Crawford Room.

Part of the workshop is designed to help potential new business owners explore the pros and cons of owning a business and evaluate the skills and knowledge necessary for success. We will cover investigating the potential of your idea; identifying your target market; and share free resources to assist you along the way. Additionally, the workshop will cover financing options from $500 to $5.5 million, where to access the capital you need to start or grow your business.

Register here: https://www.wysbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=30440019

If you have any questions, call Deb Farris at (307) 247-3736 or Steen Stovall at (307) 234-6683.

If owning your own small business has always been a dream, you will not want to miss this workshop.

