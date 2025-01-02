Natrona County Library Hosting Free Genealogy Workshop This January

If you have ever been curious about your family history and/or lineage, the Natrona County Library is offering a free workshop this month.

The Natrona County Library website says this of the event:

Join us for our Genealogy Workshop on Thursday, January 16th, at 6:30 PM. Whether you’re just beginning your family history research or have been exploring your roots for years, this workshop will provide helpful insights, tools, and techniques to support your genealogical journey. Each month, we cover a different topic related to genealogy, offering valuable tips and resources to help you uncover your family's past.

The event is offered in partnership with the Natrona County Genealogical Society and is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 307-577-7323.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, January 16th, 2025

WHERE: Natrona County Library - 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601 - Crawford Room

COST: Free

For more details about this event and all upcoming events at the Natrona County Library, follow them on Facebook here.

