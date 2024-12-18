‘Skate with Santa’ This Weekend at David Street Station

It's time for some family fun this weekend at David Street Station as the kiddos will have one final chance to ice skate with jolly ole Saint Nick.

The announcement was shared via the David Street Station Facebook page with a photo and a caption that read:

Santa is comin' to the station 1 more time! Join us this Saturday, December 21st, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM for Skate with Santa, presented by UniWyo Credit Union. It's your last chance to see him on the ice this season! Also, word is the Casper Police Department has been tracking The Grinch, and he's going to try and steal Christmas during the event, but not on our watch! With the help of our community and the police department, we plan to put a stop to his shenanigans around 2:15 PM!

If it's anything like last year, this will be the last stand for Grinch G. Grinchstofferson, who is actually featured on this month's Casper's Most Wanted Criminal Alert (check out his mugshot here and see his extensive rap sheet, provided by the Casper Police Department).

You can be sure our local men and women in blue will try their hardest to catch the dastardly dirty rotten scoundrel before he has a chance to ruin Christmas.

