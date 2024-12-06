Glow Skate Retruns to David Street Station This Month

If you're ready to enjoy some family fun this Christmas season while ice skating, David Street Station has the perfect event.

The David Street Station Facebook page shared the news with a pic along with a caption that stated:

2 WEEKS until Glow Skate! Join us on Friday, December 20th, from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM as our regular lighting dims and the glow of colorful lights come on! It's the perfect way to kick-off Christmas break with family + friends. We will have free glow sticks (while supplies last), neon lights, and a live DJ from Rocky Mountain Sound & Light...let's GLOW!

Get ready to enjoy the holiday spirit while getting your ice skating on in Casper.

