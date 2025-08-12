Vandalism Forces Temporary Closure of Splash Pad at David Street Station
Sometimes you wonder what is wrong with people, particularly lately in Casper.
An individual (or individuals), stole the button to activate the Splash Pad at David Street Station.
A recent Facebook post from David Street Station stated:
Well guys, we tried. The splash pad has been working so wonderful with the button that we were using as a trial to see if it would work and someone decided to take it sometime last night. So the splash pad is down and we hope that maybe we will have a replacement part before the 5150 Festival. Although the splash pad is free for our community to enjoy, it costs us quite a bit to maintain it and these setbacks don't help.
Here's to hoping that the splash pad will be up and running again soon.
