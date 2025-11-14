‘Marines': The Documentary Every Wyomingite Should Watch [VIDEO]

This week has been a very special to me personally for a couple of reasons. For one, November 11th was Veterans Day, and as a United States Marine Corp veteran myself, it's always an emotional holiday.

The day before that was even more special personally, as November 10th is the Marine Corps birthday. This year was very significant, because it was the 250th anniversary.

READ MORE: How It Feels Being a Marine Corps Veteran in Casper

In addition to the myriad of celebrations around the country (as well as around the world), Netflix also commemorated the momentous occasion by releasing a 4-episode documentary simply titled "Marines".

I was less than five minutes into the first episode and I was already feeling emotional. It starts with my first duty station, Okinawa, Japan, and the unit I was attached to, the 31st MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit), based out of Camp Hansen.

I was part of 3rd FSSG (Fleet Service Support Group), while I was stationed there back in 1996, but all the memories immediately came rushing back. Seeing this new group of young, brash, headstrong and motivated devil dogs made me remember why I joined America's 9-1-1 force.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you're a veteran (of any branch of military service), a spouse, dependent, family or friend, or maybe you're just looking for something good to watch, I highly advise binge watching the entire series. It's a trip down memory lane for some and an eye-opening experience to others, but no matter what, it has to be seen.

Semper Fi!

16 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military These rock and metal musicians served in the U.S. military at some point. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner