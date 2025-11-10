Semper Fi! Butch’s Bar Hosting USMC 250th Birthday Celebration

November 10th, annually, is the birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Originally founded in 1775, the Corps was founded to serve as an infantry unit aboard naval vessels. Throughout the years, their mission has expended greatly, but the esprit de corps has never changed.

This year, the USMC celebrates their 250th birthday. As a Marine Corps veteran myself, this is a prodigious event. Butch's Bar, in Evansville, is hosting a birthday event this evening, beginning at 5:00 pm.

The USMC 250th Birthday Celebration Facebook page states:

We are proud to host the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Party starts at 5 PM with the cake cutting ceremony at 7:30 PM. It is casual attire, all are welcome as we celebrate this momentous occasion.

Get our free mobile app

Bring out your friends and family to celebrate this momentous occasion for America's 911 force. Semper fidelis!

12 Actors Who Served in the Military These 12 men and women all served in the military prior to (or sometimes during) their acting careers.