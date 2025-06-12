Nerd Culture Rejoice: Casper Comic Con Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center

Now that nerd culture is multi-billion dollar industry and generally excepted worldwide, it is a joy to see comic book conventions becoming more common place throughout the country.

Maybe that's why I get excited every time Casper Comic Con returns to the Ford Wyoming Center. This will be seventh consecutive convention for the Casper area.

When is the 2025 Casper Comic Con?

This two day event will take place on Saturday, July 19th, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, July 20th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

What can you expect for 2025?

Whether you're into comic books, cosplay, artwork, toys and collectibles, this event has something for everyone. This is your chance to meet local artists, explore rare finds, and buy, sell, or trade your favorite pop culture treasures, as well as hang out with a host of likeminded individuals.

Are there any special guests scheduled to attend this year?

Here is a list of the special guests for this year (so far):

Wayne "The Honky Tonk Man" Farris - WWE Hall of Famer

Mike Kingston - writer of the WWE comic from Boom Studios, Friday Night Bigfoot, and Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse (recently picked up for TV development)

David Lee Homb - Actor / Writer / Producer

What if I'd like to have a vendor booth this year, can I still sign up?

Yes, you can. The Ford Wyoming Center website states:

Attention to all potential Casper Comic Con vendors and artists! If you're interested in participating this year, please reach out to Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com, and he'll provide you with the reservation form.

It doesn't matter if this is your first convention or if you're a seasoned veteran, this is the one event you won't want to miss.

Casper Comic Con 2023 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke