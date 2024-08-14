David Street Station Needs Volunteers for Upcoming 5150′ Fest

5150' Fest featuring Canaan Smith is happening this Saturday afternoon (August 17th, 2024), at David Street Station.

The free 8-hour event will feature live music, food trucks, drinks, games and so much more, all in one place, at the heart of downtown Casper.

The official David Street Station Facebook page posted that volunteers were needed for the event. The post stated:

Volunteer opportunity! 😀🍺 For our upcoming 5150' Festival - Featuring Canaan Smith this Saturday, August 17th, we are looking to fill a few more volunteer spots to help us pour and serve beer! If you or someone you know is TIPS certified and wants to come have some fun with us, you can email info@davidstreetstation.com to sign up!

There are two shifts available, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, and 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. We are so appreciative of all the wonderful individuals that help us keep the drinks flowing at our events...cheers! 🍻

If you were wondering what a TIPS certification is, their official website states:

The TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) program was developed by the Health Education Foundation of Washington, DC, under the direction of Morris E. Chafetz, M.D. TIPS was the first alcohol server training of its kind and continues to set industry standards for this type of training. What sets TIPS apart from other alcohol training programs is that we believe in a community approach to addressing the problems of intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking.

For any addition questions or information, visit the official David Street Station website here or call (307) 235-6710.

