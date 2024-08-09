Get Ready Casper: ‘Bubble Fest’ Is Coming to David Street Station

Get Ready Casper: &#8216;Bubble Fest&#8217; Is Coming to David Street Station

Whether you're looking for a quick escape from work or an opportunity to spend some time with the kiddos outside, this is the event for you.

David Street Station is hosting their Bubble Fest event on Monday, August 12th, 2024.

The Bubble Fest Facebook event page states:

It’s time for some lunch hour fun! Join us on Monday, August 12th, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM for Bubble Fest! Free various bubbles will be provided while supplies last for attendees to enjoy at David Street Station. Come “pop” on by!

Let your inner child loose next Monday afternoon for Bubble Fest!

