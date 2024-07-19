Summer Fun Alert: Jason Adair’s Pop and Go Puppets Take the Stage in Casper

Puppets are always a source for fun and laughs, and starting next Monday (July 22nd, 2024), you and your family will have multiple chances to get in on said fun.

The Natrona County Library is hosting "Jason Adair: Pop and Go Puppets" everyday next week.

The official Jason Adair: Pop and Go Puppets Facebook event page states:

Get ready for a week of laughter and puppetry magic at the Library with Jason Adair and his Pop and Go Puppets! From Monday, July 22nd through Friday, July 26th, Jason will be bringing his hilarious and fun puppet show to our community, performing several times throughout the week.

Perfect for kids and their families, this engaging show combines wit, humor, and the timeless charm of puppetry to create an unforgettable experience. Each performance features unique puppets handcrafted by Jason himself, adding a personal touch that enhances the magic and creativity of his shows.

Plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot, as these shows are popular and seating is limited. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a live puppet performance right here at the Library. It’s a fantastic way to add some extra joy and laughter to your summer, and witness the amazing artistry of puppet-making! Call 577.7323 for more information.

There will be three 1-hour shows everyday, from Monday, July 22nd, 2024 through Friday, July 26th, 2024, so make sure to check the schedule to see what date and time works best for you and your family.

For a complete list of times, dates and any addition information, please visit the official Natrona County Library Facebook page here.

