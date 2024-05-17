Register Now for ‘2024 Summer Adventure Camp’ in Casper

If you are looking for fun summer activities for you children, registration is now open for the Casper Recreation Center's 2024 Summer Adventure Camp.

A recent press release from the Casper Recreation Center's Recreation Coordinator, Lori Spearman, stated:

It’s all happening at the Casper Recreation Center this summer! There are still spots left in the summer Adventure Camp program beginning in June.

Adventure Camp runs from June 3-August 16, with leaders available from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Kids age 6-12 will enjoy swimming, ice skating, field trips, sports, games, arts and crafts, and more at our safe, structured, and supervised full day camp program. Everyone enrolled in the full summer program also receives a 3-month Aquatic pass valid in June, July, and August outside of camp hours at all City of Casper outdoor pools.

The cost for the full summer of fun is $1,100 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $130 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.

Don’t delay – spaces are limited. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.

Get our free mobile app

Follow the Casper Recreation Division: Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Recreation Center official Facebook page (by clicking here), to stay abreast on events in and around the city.

Wagon Wheel in Mills Keeps Rolling Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media