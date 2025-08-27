Last Chance: Register for Co-Ed 4th & 5th Grade Volleyball League by Sunday

Right now is the perfect time to get your 4th and 5th grade age students signed up for C.A.S.P.E.R. (Casper After School Program for Education & Recreation).

A press release from the City of Casper Sports and Leagues states:

The deadline is approaching for the C.A.S.P.E.R. 4th & 5th Grade Coed Volleyball League! Kids play on their school team and practice at their school. Games are held at the Casper Recreation Center on Saturdays.

Games run from September 20th to October 25th. Participants will receive a shirt to wear for games. Participants are welcome to keep their shirt at the conclusion of the season.

Individual Registration Fee: $15.00

Registration Deadline: Sunday, August 31st.

Click the link here to register your child before the Sunday deadline.

