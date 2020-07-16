The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the spring season of adult CO-Ed volleyball. The good news is the spring season is right around the corner.

The official Casper Recreational Division Facebook page posted a notice today stating the registration is now open for the fall season of adult volleyball for both men and women. The notice read:

🏐The Adult Fall Volleyball season for men's and women's leagues is a GO! Teams must register by Thursday, August 13. Season will begin August 24. Registration forms and COVID guidelines will be provided at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St, or on our website, www.crlasports.com. Get your team in TODAY!

UPDATE:

The Casper Recreation Division posted an update to the Facebook post stating that registration actually begins next Monday (July 20th, 2020), and also apologized for any inconvenience.

For more details, click here to visit their official website.