Casper Recreation Center Will Be Closed Next Week for New Flooring Upgrade

The Casper Recreation Center will be closed next week, starting on Monday evening (May 12th, 2025), to upgrade their floors.

A press release from the City of Casper Recreation Division stated:

We are upgrading our floors to enhance your workout experience! The entire gym, weight room, fitness room, F.I.T. room, and locker rooms will close early for floor refinishing at 8:00pm on May 12th. The F.I.T. room, weight room, fitness room, and lockers will reopen on May 14th, but the main gym will remain closed until May 17th.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. We look forward to seeing you again, once the floors are ready.

To stay updated on events and to see their full schedule, make sure to follow the official Casper Recreation Division: Aquatic Center, Ice Arena, Recreation Center Facebook page here.

