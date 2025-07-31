Downtown Casper Road Closure Next Week — Be Prepared for Impact

It is often said that there are really only two seasons in Wyoming. One is obviously winter, but the other is the construction season, and we are currently in the thick of it.

Where is the next scheduled Casper road closure?

Ash Street will be closed from 1st Street to Yellowstone Highway.

When does this closure start and how long will it last?

The closure is set to begin on Monday, August 4th and last through Friday, August 8th.

Make sure to keep your eye on the City of Casper Facebook page for more updates on planned road closures and construction around the city.

