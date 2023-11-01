Be Aware Casper: New Intersection Traffic Lights Are Now Active

Since the completion of the Interstate 25 underpass construction near the intersection of North Walsh Drive and Western Avenue, the new traffic lights that were installed there have not been active.

That is no longer the case. The stoplights are live now.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 31st, 2023), the official Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT District 2) Facebook shared a message that stated:

CORRECTION - We told you yesterday that the signal at the intersection of East Yellowstone and Walsh Drive/Western Avenue in Casper was to be activated Oct. 30. The signal was activated yesterday afternoon in flash mode. However, contrary to the initial report, it was decided to leave the signal in four-way stop mode, or flashing red for all directions. Expect the signal to be fully activated within a week. In the meantime, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Be aware, as of approximately 12:00 pm today (Wednesday, November 1st, 2023), the traffic lights were active in all four directions at the intersection.

