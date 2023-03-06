WYDOT Plow Driver Injured After Being Hit by Semi; Trucker Cited

A Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow driver was injured Sunday morning when they were hit by a semi on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 9:07 a.m. in the westbound lane near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs.

"The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane and collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median," Beck said in a news release.

"The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with minor injuries from the crash," he added.

Beck says the trucker was cited for speeding too fast for the conditions and careless driving.

"So far this winter, WYDOT has seen 22 WYDOT snowplows hit," Beck said. "A total of 18 plows were struck in the winter of 2021/2022, 26 in 2020/2021, and 23 in 2019/2020."

"The WHP and WYDOT want to remind drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roadways, especially when passing snowplows," added Beck.