A’Salt Creek Roller Derby ‘Spring Roll’ Event This Saturday in Casper

The A'Salt Creek Roller Derby ladies are doing it again this weekend. Their Spring Roll event is happening at the Wagon Wheel Roller Skating Rink this Saturday evening (April 27th, 2024), starting at 6:00 pm.

The official Spring Roll ACRD vs Jackson Hole Juggernauts Facebook event page states:

Come watch as ACRD puts on our first home bout of 2024 against the Jackson Hole Juggernauts!

Doors open at 6:00 pm and Bout starts at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are only $5.00 for age 2 and up. You can purchase them through any ACRD member, message us on Facebook, or purchase at the Wagon Wheel. Get your tickets soon, last time we sold out and had to cut off sales!

Join as at the after party at Oil City Beer Company!

For me details, ticket information and to stay up to dat on upcoming ACRD events, follow their Facebook page here.

