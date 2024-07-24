Natrona County Arrest Log (7/23/24 – 7/24/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rafael Menjivar, 37 - Failure to Appear

Kevin Clark, 51 - Public Intoxication

Margarito Sanchez-Velazquez, 37 - Immigration Hold

Fawn Odom, 42 - Bond Revocation

Kristopher Schaffer, 20 - Failure to Appear

Nathaniel Smith, 47 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Michael Schmitt, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Thomas Arthur, 21 - DUI, Open Container, Valid Drivers License

