Family-Friendly ‘Summer Hits at Hat Six’ Event Happening This Saturday in Evansville

If you are looking to enjoy some good live music, great food and outdoor family fun, you do not want to miss "Summer Hits at Hat Six" this weekend.

The official Hat Six Travel Center Facebook page made the announcement with a graphic and a message that read:

OUR 3RD ANNUAL SUMMER HITS IS JULY 20TH!!

Food trucks, live music, local vendors, bouncy houses and of course the bar! Come join us this year.

The official Summer Hits at Hat Six Facebook event page states:

Come to Hat Six Travel Center for a day full of fun and music for kids and adults alike! We will have free bouncy houses, food trucks, local venders, and a beer garden.

The music kicks off 12:30pm with multiple artist local and from afar.

12:30pm Aquile

2:30pm Sarah Carper

4:30pm Kalyn Beasley and the Honky Tonk Arcade

6:30pm The Powel Brothers

Yours truly, your man, DJ Nyke, will be broadcasting live from the event from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, so make sure you stop by the tent and say what's up.

