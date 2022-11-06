PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit

A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday.

Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year.

The path is difficult to navigate through just as a regular vehicle, and if one isn't paying attention, it's easy to wreck. The turns are sharp and the path features several stops.

Currently, I-25 is closed near the area and vehicles are being rerouted.

K2 Radio News has reached out to both the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Photos from the wreck, taken by reader Chris Good, can be seen below:

