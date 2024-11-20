West F Street Is Now Open in Casper on the North Side Near I-25

Casper residents and motorists have had to wait for the better part of the last year and some change to access an important stretch of West F Street.

Good news, the construction by the F Street and Center Street intersection has now been completed, so the road can be accessed once again, all the way down to CY Avenue.

Check out the video below to see how it looks now.

It was very inconvenient for businesses, as well as motorists, to get to certain places with that road closed, so thank goodness it is finally finished.

