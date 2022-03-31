Power Out in Downtown Casper Near 1st and Center Streets

A section of downtown in Casper is currently without power.

On-scene reports of a power outage near 1st Street and Center Street have been documented.

Rocky Mountain Power currently does not have any information as to this outage. We are unsure if it's due to the weather, or an electrical issue.

If you are in the area, drive carefully and consider out streetlights to serve as stop signs.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.