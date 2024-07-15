Power Outage Affecting Over 24,000 Casper and Mills Residents

There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers throughout the entire city of Casper, the surrounding areas and even some residents of Glenrock, although the exact radius of the outage is unknown at this time.

According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website (as of 12:45 pm on Monday, July 15th, 2024), the outage is affecting approximately 24,701 customers in the Casper area and an additional 90 in Glenrock.

At this point, no expected time is given on how long the outage will last.

The official Rocky Mountain Power Facebook page recently posted a message that stated:

We are aware of a power outage in Casper and Mills, WY affecting 24,701 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation and there is not yet an estimated time of restoration. For updates text "OUT" to 759677 or visit rockymountainpower.net/outage

