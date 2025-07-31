Internet Issues? Spectrum Is Reporting Outages in the Casper Area

Several local Casper area residents have reported intermittent issue with internet services supplied by Spectrum.

A message from the Spectrum app states:

Outage Info An outage is interrupting services in your area. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service as soon as possible.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

The outage is affecting mostly internet and cable television services.

At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

