Internet and Cell Phone Service Outage Reported in the Casper Area

Local residents in and around the Casper area (including Evansville, Mills and Bar Nunn), are currently experiencing internet and cell phone service outages.

Spectrum sent text and emails message to their customers detailing the outage.

Spectrum stated:

We have detected an outage affecting your Spectrum service. Our technicians are working quickly and safely and estimate service restoration by 12:30 AM. To help you plan accordingly, we will provide progress reports every two hours until service is restored. You can expect your next update by 10:30 PM. There is no need to contact customer service during the outage, as these notifications will include the latest updates.

The Spectrum outages are affecting internet, video and voice services.

Verizon was also reporting outages that begin around 8:00 pm this evening (Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025).

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke