Hey Wyoming: It’s Not Just You, Facebook Is Having Issues

Since at least last Friday (November 7th, 2025), and possibly even longer, users have been noticing all manner of issues and glitches with different Meta platforms, with the majority of the issues being with Facebook. Some of these complications have been on mobile devices, while others have strictly been when using a computer.

What Are the Facebook Issues?

Last week, the major issue was the disappearance of over 85% (and sometimes even a higher percentage), of your daily memories. By Monday morning, that particular problem seemed to be fixed, but now there is a separate issue. Many users have complained that the comment box is not appearing, which basically means, you can't comment on pics, memes or literally anything other than posting to your own wall.

Where Is This Issue Appearing Most?

This particular issue seems to only be affecting desktop and laptop users signed in using the web browsers Chrome (Google) and Safari (Apple). At the time of this article, the issue is not effecting mobile users.

How Long Until Meta Fixes the Issue?

As of right now, there doesn't seem to be a fix or a timeframe. Take solace in the fact that you can still interact with friends and family on your smartphones and other mobile devices... for now at least.

What You Can Do Now

Facebooks users can report problems by clicking here. Letting Meta's support and help desk know there is an issue can help get things resolved more quickly.

