Spectrum Service Have Been Restored in the Casper Area

Casper and the surrounding areas were waylaid by internet and cell phone outages that began around 8:00 pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025).

The outages affected residents in Casper, Bar Nunn, Mills and Evansville, but it was reported that the outage reached as far away as Riverton.

At this point, no reason has been given as to what caused the widespread outage. Initially, Spectrum stated that service would be restored by 12:30 am this morning, but it wasn't completely back to normal until recently (around 8:00 am).

Spectrum sent emails to customers advising what to do if you are still experiencing issues:

The outage affecting Spectrum service in your area has been resolved. We appreciate your patience throughout the restoration process. If you are still experiencing any issues, please reset your Spectrum equipment. You can also visit our Outage Troubleshooting page to find solutions to the most common concerns.

Residents have been vocal about similar issues with cell phone providers, particularly Verizon and AT&T, stating that their service during the same time frame was spotty at best.

