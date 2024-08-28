Casper Spectrum Users May Be Experiencing Outages Through the Afternoon

Casper Spectrum Users May Be Experiencing Outages Through the Afternoon

Canva

Local Spectrum customers may have noticed issues with their service this morning (Wednesday, August 28th, 2024).

The outage is affecting phone, internet and cable television services.

Spectrum App users received a message that states:

Outage Reported

An outage is interrupting services in your area. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 11:30 AM MT on August 28.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media
loading...
104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

GAME ON: Video Games That Take Place in Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: Cable Outage, Cable TV, internet outage, outages, Spectrum, telephone scams
Categories: Casper News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM