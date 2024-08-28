Casper Spectrum Users May Be Experiencing Outages Through the Afternoon

Local Spectrum customers may have noticed issues with their service this morning (Wednesday, August 28th, 2024).

The outage is affecting phone, internet and cable television services.

Spectrum App users received a message that states:

Outage Reported An outage is interrupting services in your area. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 11:30 AM MT on August 28.

At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

