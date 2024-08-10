Spectrum is currently reporting outages in Casper and the surrounding areas.

The outage is affecting internet, cable and mobile services.

Some Spectrum mobile app users have received an alert message that read:

Outage Reported An outage is interrupting services in your area. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 7:00 PM MT on August 10.

Attention Spectrum Users: Outage Currently Reported in Casper

Considering the power went out for about a minute in Casper around 4:45 pm today (Saturday, August 10th, 2024), at least on the east side of town, the current thunder and lightening storm may be at least partially to blame.

