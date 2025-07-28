Rocky Mountain Power Reporting Over 7600 Casper Area Residents Without Power

There is currently a power outage that is affecting over 7600 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper, Mills and Bar Nunn.

A message from the Rocky Mountain Power websites (last updated at 9:15 am MST, on July 28th, 2025), states:

There are 10 outages in Wyoming affecting 7606 customers.

Crews have been notified, but at this time, there is no estimated time for power to return.

Get our free mobile app

As more information becomes available, we will update the story.

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke