Rocky Mountain Power Reporting Outages in Casper

There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near Hat Six Travel Plaza and the Banner Wyoming Medical Center East Campus.

The exact radius of the outage is unknown at this time.

According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website (as of 7:55 pm, on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025), the outage is affecting approximately 629 customers in the Casper area.

Crews have been notified and power is estimated to return by 11:00 pm tonight.

