Spectrum Reporting Outages in the Casper Area

Local Spectrum customers may be experiencing issues with their service.

An app message was sent out around noon today (Tuesday, April 29th, 2025), that read:

Outage Reported An outage is interrupting service in your area. We expect to restore service as soon as possible.

The outage seems to be primarily with cable television services.

According to the Spectrum app:

An intermittent issue is affecting TV service. We're working quickly to restore your service.

At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

Last week, Spectrum and Verizon customers experienced outages for two consecutive after a fiber-optic cable was accidentally cut by subcontractors working for internet provider Bluepeak.

