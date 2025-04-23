Day 2: Internet & Cell Phone Service Outage Reported in Casper

Local residents in and around the Casper area are once again at the mercy of internet and cell phone carriers, as we enter the second consecutive evening with little to no service.

It appears to be mostly affecting Spectrum and Verizon customers, but there have been mentions of issues with other carriers as well.

Spectrum sent out email and text messages (as well as app alerts), stating:

We have detected an outage affecting your Spectrum service. Our data shows that you have recently experienced similar issues. We apologize for the inconvenience and are alerting our technicians to further investigate your service. Spectrum crews are working quickly and safely and estimate restoration by 12:00 AM. We want to keep you posted on our progress, so you can expect to hear from us every two hours until service is restored. You will receive your next update at 10:00 PM. There is no need to contact customer service during the outage, as these notifications will include the latest updates.

Get our free mobile app

As it was yesterday evening, the Spectrum outage includes internet, video and voice services.

17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke