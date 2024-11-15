Hey Casper: This Viral Facebook Meme Nails Reasons to Shop Local

A semi-recent Facebook meme about supporting small businesses has gone viral and for a good reason.

The meme was originally shared by Facebook profile Man Man, back on Saturday, October 19th, 2024. So far, the post has already been shared over 22,000 times in less than a month.

The meme reads:

McDonald's can get your order wrong 1,000 times and you still support it... But when a local business makes a mistake once... you criticize it for life Walmart can raise prices overnight and you still shop. A small business owner gives you their price, and you always want a discount or question the price. Don't be that person. Let's support small entrepreneurs.

As a small business owner myself, the post really hit home in a major way.

I also shared the meme in the local private Facebook group, Casper Business Rants and Raves, where it received mostly positive feedback.

One commenter had a very insightful view that mirrored the meme, which stated:

I don't mind seeing a rant... if the person ranting tried to deal with the issue directly before the social media blast. I find most businesses are 100% about their customers. Nobody wants to be the next article reporting a failed business. Way to many posts are trying to seek validation outside of the source of the issue. To me, that solves nothing. Plus, typically only one side of the story is documented. I absolutely love a good rave!!!!

As we move closer to Small Business Saturday (November, 30th, 2024), please keep this in mind and support local businesses as often as you can.

