Viral Facebook Post Brings Back Casper Elementary School Nostalgia

Nostalgic memories are some of the best ones you can ever have and seeing this viral Facebook post, took me back to my childhood.

Most folks over the age of thirty-five have fond memories of the Scholastic Book Fair events happening bi-annually during elementary school.

So what caused these sentimental feelings?

A Christmas-themed Facebook page called Jingle Bells Christmas Memories recently shared an old photo of an elementary school book fair ordering form along with a caption that read:

The excitement when you were handed one of these book order forms! immediately started circling everything

Somewhat shockingly, I remember this exact ordering from approximately about first or second grade. The reason I remember it, because it was around 1982, which was the year the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, released his multi-award winning album, Thriller, and I wanted every piece of media he was on. Long story short, I ordered this exact book and poster set, which I still had in pristine condition until my grandmother's house burned down in a massive fire a few years ago.

No matter, I will never forget the feelings of joy I got going to the book fair every single time it was at school.

