Did You Know ‘Donuts’ Are Not Legal in Casper?

A recent Facebook post about "doing donuts" in empty parking lots has recently gone viral.

The post, which was originally shared by Darrion Herrera in the public group, You know your from Ogden if, includes a caption that reads:

reminder for all you miss karen's and mr. karen's.

As I am somewhat of a stickler for grammar, that sentence is rife with issues (capitalization, improper use of apostrophes, etc.), but we'll move on to the meme itself, which reads:

Unpopular opinion: When you see teens doing donuts in empty parking lots... let them. There is no better way to learn how to control and correct a car in snow than practicing in snow. Donuts are teaching them to control their sliding car, even if they don't realize it is. Better in an empty lot than on [a] busy road.

As a 47 year old man, that is 100% how I learned. That being said, that was also in the mid to late 1980s. Those were much more lenient times. We also road in the back of truck beds, sat in our parents laps while they drove, and often didn't wear seatbelts.

Long story short, you can do it now, but you risk getting a ticket... or worse.

According to Casper Municipal Code, Title 10 (vehicles and traffic), Chapter 52 (Careless Driving), it states:

Acts constituting careless driving: Any person who drives any vehicle without due caution and circumspection or at a speed or in such a manner so as to endanger or be likely to endanger any person or property is guilty of careless driving. (Ord. 5-94 (part), 1994)

So there you have it, folks. The short version: doing donuts (or spinning cookies), is illegal in Casper.

Now I'm not saying you can't do it, but unless it's your own private property, I wouldn't advise risking it.

