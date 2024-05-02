National Park Service Shines Again With Comical ‘Flying’ Tent Tweet

Wyoming residents joke on an almost daily basis about how extreme the wind can be, but it's because we've all witnessed something strange before.

Whether it's the loss of a hat, being pulled out of your vehicle by the door handle, slammed in the face by a house door or any of a myriad of other issues, each and every Wyoming resident that has been here longer than month, has at least one horror story.

Maybe that's why one of the always comical National Park Service daily tweets has been making its rounds.

Last week (Monday, April 22nd, 2024), the official National Park Service Twitter feed posted the following photo along with a comment that stated:

TIP: Always stake your tent.

While this may seem like an obvious statement to the average Wyoming resident, considering how many airborne tents we see annually, a friendly reminder never hurts.

