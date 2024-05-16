Annual Father & Daughter Event Scheduled for June 1st in Casper

There is no bond quite the love shared between a father and daughter.

With that in mind, the annual Father/Daughter Social is taking place on Saturday, June 1st, 2024 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in the UW Agriculture Building. The theme this year is "A Princess and Her Prince".

The official Wyoming Cares Facebook page shared the event details with a post that states:

The annual "Princess and Her Prince" Father Daughter Social will be held on June 1st in Casper at the U W Ag Building from 530pm to 8:00pm. Music by Rocky Mountain Sound and Light in addition to a meal, roses @$4.00 each, face painting, crown decorating and a silent auction are included at the event. tickets are $25.00 for two and can be purchased at Once Upon A Child, Express Printing or by calling 237-7035. THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR.

The complete event details are as follow:

WHEN: Saturday, June 1st, 2024 | 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

WHERE: UW Agriculture Building - 2011 Fairgrounds Road

COST: $25.00 per pair, addition members $10.00 each

The event is for all elementary school aged girls (4 - 13 years old), and they are invited to dress up an have an evening of royal fun with their fathers, uncles or grandfathers.

Keep in mind the ticket sale deadline is Monday, May 26th, 2024.

