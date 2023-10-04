Banner Medical Center Hosting ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event in Casper

More and more Halloween events are being announced by the minute here in Casper. One of the latest is the Trunk or Treat with Banner Wyoming Medical Center, scheduled for Saturday, October 28th, 2023.

The official "Trunk or Treat with Banner Wyoming Medical Center" Facebook event page states:

Bring your pumpkins, princesses, ghosts and goblins for trick or treating in the Conwell Parking Lot! Candy, snacks, Banner swag and more!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 28th, 2023 | 10:00 am - noon

WHERE: Conwell Parking Lot - 167 S Conwell St, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free

In case you are unfamiliar with the term "trunk-or-treat", a group of cars with elaborately decorated trunks gathers in a parking lot, and kids go from car to car for treats, games, and other Halloween fun.

Wikipedia has a more detailed definition that states:

Trunk-or-treating is done from parked car to parked car in a local parking lot, often at a school or church. The activity makes use of the open trunks of the cars, which display candy, and often games and decorations. Some parents regard trunk-or-treating as a safer alternative to trick-or-treating,[75] while other parents see it as an easier alternative to walking the neighborhood with their children. This annual event began in the mid-1990s as a "fall festival" for an alternative to trick-or-treating, but became "trunk-or-treat" two decades later. Some have called for more city or community group-sponsored trunk-or-treats, so they can be more inclusive.[76] By 2006 these had become increasingly popular

This event is sure to be fun for all ages, so get it marked on those calendars now.

