The ‘Trick or Treat Trail’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media

The biggest Halloween event of the year is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Trick or Treat Trail, presented by The Science Zone, will be taking place on October 29th, 2023.

The official Trick or Treat Trail Facebook event page states:

The Science Zone in Casper is hosting the Trick or Treat Trail, on Sunday October 29th, at The Ford Wyoming Center

This is a FREE event offering a safe trick-or-treating environment where visitors will wind through the Treat Trail collecting candy and goodies from local vendors and finding spooky decorations.

The day will also host a costume contest with the winner walking away with a special prize.

Time will be set aside for guests with special needs to go through the Treat Trail between 2:00 and 2:45 pm, with the trail opening up to the general public between 3:00 and 7:00 pm.

The Science Zone is a Casper-based museum focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math and is geared for guests of all ages. For more information on the museum or its programs, please visit www.thesciencezone.org.

The event details are as follows:

  • WHEN: Sunday, October 29th, 2023 | 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • WHERE: The Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601
  • COST: Free!

The event would not be possible without several sponsors and vendors including Once Upon a Child, Hilltop National Bank, the Ford Wyoming Center, and many more.

To get involved and/or be included as a sponsor in this event, please contact Keri at The Science Zone. Booth space is still available.

